St. Louis police's central division has 'significant' COVID-19 outbreak

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police's Central Patrol Division has a "significant" COVID-19 outbreak, according to an email sent to officers Friday and obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

The email did not identify how many officers tested positive, but an officer who works in the Central Patrol Division said at least 10 officers at the station have tested positive and 20 are quarantined. The officer asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Representatives for St. Louis police declined to release information about the outbreak to the Post-Dispatch, instead directing questions to the city health department.

The central station is home to third- and fourth-district officers, who serve neighborhoods such as Downtown, Soulard, Midtown and Jeff-Vander-Lou.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A top police official at police headquarters previously denied another police official's request to temporarily close the central station and send officers to various other locations, as the department did earlier in the pandemic, said an officer in the Central Patrol Division.