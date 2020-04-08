St. Louis Public Schools gives out thousands of tablets for online learning during coronavirus shutdown

ST. LOUIS — Close to 10,000 families in St. Louis Public Schools have said they don't have computers or tablets to participate in distance learning, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The district surveyed families about their technology needs after schools shut down in mid-March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

About 14,000 surveys were completed, or about two-thirds of the district's student population.

As a result, tablet computers will be distributed to 9,765 students who need them starting this week. The district also plans to hand out 4,000 mobile hotspots to families without internet access.

"Our most difficult situation has been the lack of inventory of mobile hot spots with 22.4% of our families not having internet at home," said Meredith Pierce.

Funds for the devices and hotspots were provided in part by the SLPS Foundation.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member