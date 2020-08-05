St. Louis receives thousands of applications for housing assistance

ST. LOUIS — The city has received thousands of applicants for rental assistance and mortgage assistance, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Krewson said 4,500 have applied. Of those, about 1,500 live in St. Louis County, she said.

The remaining 3,000 applicants will soon be referred to one of about a dozen agencies the city is contracting with. The city has set aside $5.4 million for the program.

The city's presiding judge recently asked the sheriff to temporarily stop evictions until city officials could evaluate the assistance applications.

Krewson said that as of earlier this week, 44 people had been tentatively scheduled to be in the eviction process. At that time, only one of those had applied for assistance. The mayor said the city is working with the courts to match those individuals with the housing assistance program.

