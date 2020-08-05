You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis receives thousands of applications for housing assistance
0 comments

St. Louis receives thousands of applications for housing assistance

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Evictions return to St. Louis

Ryan Schwent, an employee with Broad Management, changes the lock on an apartment whose occupants are being evicted in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. After the Sheriff's Department clears an apartment of occupants and performs a search the locks are immediately changed so the old tenants can't get back in. The items left can then either been thrown away or stored by the landlord but they cannot be sold according to the Sheriff's office. The landlord also has the option to work with the tenant to return the items. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — The city has received thousands of applicants for rental assistance and mortgage assistance, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Krewson said 4,500 have applied. Of those, about 1,500 live in St. Louis County, she said.

The remaining 3,000 applicants will soon be referred to one of about a dozen agencies the city is contracting with. The city has set aside $5.4 million for the program.

The city's presiding judge recently asked the sheriff to temporarily stop evictions until city officials could evaluate the assistance applications.

Krewson said that as of earlier this week, 44 people had been tentatively scheduled to be in the eviction process. At that time, only one of those had applied for assistance. The mayor said the city is working with the courts to match those individuals with the housing assistance program.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports