St. Louis region’s hospitals see sixth consecutive day of record COVID-19 patients

ST. LOUIS — Area hospitals reported on Saturday record numbers of COVID-19 patients, for the sixth day in a row.

An all-time record of 1,219 people were under care for COVID-19 at the region’s four main health care systems, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported, up from 1,213 a day earlier. On average, 1,085 COVID-19 patients were under hospital care each day of the past week, the Task Force said, up from 1,031 on Friday.

And in another record, an average of 193 people with COVID-19 were admitted to area hospitals each day over the past week, up from 190 a day earlier. Hospital admission data lags two days.

The Task Force includes BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

More than two-thirds of the COVID-19 patients in the hospitals as of Saturday were unvaccinated, the Task Force said.

Fifty-four of the patients were younger than 18. Twenty-four were younger than 11. Eight children were in intensive care units.

An average of 12 people are dying of COVID-19 each day in task force hospitals, more than double the death rate in early December.