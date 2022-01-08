 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis region’s hospitals see sixth consecutive day of record COVID-19 patients
St. Louis region’s hospitals see sixth consecutive day of record COVID-19 patients

Crowd of less than 50 people, averaging an hour wait, for COVID-19 test at Ballpark Village site

"I am frustrated and disheartened by this process. I've been trying to get tested since New Years weekend. It's impossible to find a test. It's a bunch of "bs" to find an appointment online.... and then to have to stand outside in 10 degree weather," said Cindy Keyte of St. Louis City, center, who stood in line outside with flu-like symptoms for about an hour for a COVID-19 test on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at a testing site at Ballpark Village in St. Louis. The site is in partnership with the Center for Covid Control. The City of St. Louis Dept. of Health announced Thursday that it is expanding COVID-19 testing capacity, in the wake of increased demand. An additional 1,000 to 2,000 tests will be available per day through two new partnerships: one with Nomi Health, and the other with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Centene Corporation, and more. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Area hospitals reported on Saturday record numbers of COVID-19 patients, for the sixth day in a row.

An all-time record of 1,219 people were under care for COVID-19 at the region’s four main health care systems, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported, up from 1,213 a day earlier. On average, 1,085 COVID-19 patients were under hospital care each day of the past week, the Task Force said, up from 1,031 on Friday.

And in another record, an average of 193 people with COVID-19 were admitted to area hospitals each day over the past week, up from 190 a day earlier. Hospital admission data lags two days.

The Task Force includes BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

More than two-thirds of the COVID-19 patients in the hospitals as of Saturday were unvaccinated, the Task Force said.

Fifty-four of the patients were younger than 18. Twenty-four were younger than 11. Eight children were in intensive care units.

An average of 12 people are dying of COVID-19 each day in task force hospitals, more than double the death rate in early December.

The Task Force on Saturday reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths.

An average of 88% of area hospital beds were full as of Saturday, the Task Force said. About 81% of beds in intensive care units were occupied.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide continued to climb to new records.

The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases across Missouri hit a record 7,058 on Saturday, up from 6,864 as of Thursday.

COVID-19 has killed 13,317 Missourians, according to records from the Department of Health and Senior Services. A total of 887,430 residents have been infected by the virus.

About 63% of Missourians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

