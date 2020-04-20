You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing death toll to 40
ST. LOUIS — Forty people in the city have died from coronavirus as of Monday evening, according to a press release from the City of St. Louis Department of Health. 

That's an increase of 10 deaths reported since Friday. Though announced Monday, it is not certain when the 10 additional people died, according to the city's health department.

All but one of the 10 deaths reported Monday were black. Six were women, and all were at least 50 years old. 

Additionally, 882 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of almost 100 additional people since Friday.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently extended the city and county's stay-at-home order indefinitely, saying they would reevaluate in mid-May.

Gov. Mike Parson's statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 3.

