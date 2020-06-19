St. Louis reports 10 COVID-19 deaths Friday, tied for second-highest single-day increase

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis on Friday reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, by far the largest single-day jump this month in the city.
St. Louis had not recorded more than three coronavirus-related deaths in a single day since May 30, when the city reported a single-day high of 12 deaths. St. Louis also reported 10 new deaths on April 20.
The 10 reported deaths bring the city's death toll since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to 154. In all, 2,292 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
