St. Louis reports first COVID-19 death, as St. Charles County, state cases climb

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city reported its first death from COVID-19 Monday, as totals of new cases of the disease from the new coronavirus continued to increase across the state.

"This should be a wake-up call for all of us," Mayor Lyda Krewson said a news conference announcing the death.

The city's first death from the disease was a woman her 30s. She tested positive for the virus Sunday, said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the city's department of health. She had not traveled recently, and Echols said it wasn't clear how she contracted the virus.

The city of St. Louis had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Monday afternoon, up from 14 on Sunday. Statewide in Missouri, the number of cases rose to 183 Monday, up from 106 the day before. The death in St. Louis marks at least the fourth death from the disease in the state.

St. Charles County also reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon for a total of six. The residents are a male in his 70s and two females, one in her 20s and one in her 80s. The cases are the first community-acquired in the county, meaning they are not travel-related.

"These community-acquired cases highlight the extreme importance of social distancing," a county new release said Monday.

St. Charles County officials say they've had 18 people test negative, and two more tests are pending at the state public health lab.

