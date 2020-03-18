St. Louis reports second case of the coronavirus in the city

ST. LOUIS — Officials on Wednesday reported a second case of the coronavirus in the city in a person who had continued to go to work while exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The city health department was alerted to the case late Tuesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet Wednesday. The person is now under self-quarantine.

"With this case, there's reason to believe there is community exposure," she said. This individual continued to go to work in the City while exhibiting symptoms."

City health employees had not detected any evidence of the person transmitting the virus to others as of Wednesday, Krewson said. Officials were tracing the person's activity to identify anyone who may have had significant exposure to the virus.

"While we still don't have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us," she said. "If you have ANY cold or flu-like symptoms, don't go to work & seek medical attention."

Krewson's office did not release more details about the person or where in the city the person worked. A spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Monday, St. Louis officials confirmed the city's first case of the coronavirus in a person 20 to 30 years old who recently traveled abroad to a country hard hit by the virus outbreak. The person flew into another state before driving to a St. Louis medical facility on Saturday and had self-isolated. St. Louis University later identified the person as a student who had lived off campus.