St. Louis residents can apply for state-run pandemic aid program for renters

ST. LOUIS — Beginning Thursday, St. Louis residents who need help paying the rent and utility bills due to the pandemic can apply to a state-administered aid program, city officials say.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that city residents who haven't applied already for a similar city-run program can submit online applications.
Applicants must meet income guidelines to qualify for the state program, run by the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Both the city and state programs are funded by the federal government.
The state-run aid will be paid directly to an applicant's landlord and or utility provider. The Missouri Legislature approved the program earlier this year.
Information about how to apply is available at the housing commission website.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
