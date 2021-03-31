 Skip to main content
St. Louis residents can apply for state-run pandemic aid program for renters
St. Louis residents can apply for state-run pandemic aid program for renters

Evictions return to St. Louis

Ryan Schwent, an employee with Broad Management, changes the lock on an apartment whose occupants are being evicted in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. After the Sheriff's Department clears an apartment of occupants and performs a search the locks are immediately changed so the old tenants can't get back in. The items left can then either been thrown away or stored by the landlord but they cannot be sold according to the Sheriff's office. The landlord also has the option to work with the tenant to return the items. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS  — Beginning Thursday, St. Louis residents who need help paying the rent and utility bills due to the pandemic can apply to a state-administered aid program, city officials say.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that city residents who haven't applied already for a similar city-run program can submit online applications.

Applicants must meet income guidelines to qualify for the state program, run by the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Both the city and state programs are funded by the federal government.

The state-run aid will be paid directly to an applicant's landlord and or utility provider. The Missouri Legislature approved the program earlier this year.

Information about how to apply is available at the housing commission website.

