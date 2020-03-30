St. Louis restricts traffic in parks in effort to slow spread of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Monday expanded restrictions at some St. Louis parks by closing roads to cars to discourage large crowds and give more space for visitors in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

All roads inside O'Fallon Park, Willmore Park, Fairground Park and Carondelet Park, except for the commonly used cut-through of Grand Drive, will be closed to traffic, Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said Monday. Some roads in the west side of Forest Park will also close, including stretches of Fine Arts Drive, Government Drive and Lagoon Drive where the largest number of people have been congregating.

On Sunday, Tower Grove Park also closed all east-end roads to traffic to give more space for visitors to stay the recommended six feet apart.

"We are trying very hard keep parks open," Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a video statement Monday, adding: "But we are continuing to make changes to them to encourage folks to social distance."

The city also rented 30 digital road signs that will be placed in city parks to remind people to stay six feet apart, Krewson said.

The additional rules on roads came Monday as St. Louis officials received reports of some large gatherings continuing in parks, including a large party in O'Fallon Park over the weekend that included several reports of gunshots, Long said.

"It was becoming not only a risk of spreading the virus, but a public safety risk," Long said.

City officials on Friday closed all city playgrounds, and added to those restrictions Sunday by also shutting down tennis, basketball, pickleball, racquetball and handball courts, as well as closing golf cart rentals and roller rinks until at least April 22.