St. Louis restricts traffic in parks in effort to slow spread of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Monday expanded restrictions at some St. Louis parks by closing roads to cars to discourage large crowds and give more space for visitors to spread out in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

All roads inside O'Fallon Park, Willmore Park, Fairground Park and Carondelet Park, except for the commonly used cut-through of Grand Drive, will be closed to traffic, Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said Monday. Some roads and parking lots in Forest Park will also close, but those details have not yet been announced.

On Sunday, Tower Grove Park also closed all east-end roads to traffic to give more space for visitors to stay the recommended six feet apart.

The additional rules on roads came Monday as St. Louis officials received reports of some large gatherings continuing in parks, including a large party in O'Fallon Park over the weekend that included several reports of gunshots, Long said.

"It was becoming not only a risk of spreading the virus, but a public safety risk," Long said.

City officials on Friday closed all city playgrounds, and added to those restrictions Sunday by also shutting down tennis, basketball, pickleball, racquetball and handball courts, as well as closing golf cart rentals and roller rinks until at least April 22.

“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” Krewson said in a news release Sunday.