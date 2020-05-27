St. Louis Science Center to reopen June 20

The St. Louis Science Center will reopen June 20 after being closed amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The center said Wednesday that it will detail more "policies and protocols" closer to the reopening date, which falls on a Saturday, but safety measures will include that all visitors have a timed ticket reservation. Online reservations made at slsc.org or by phone are encouraged, and limited onsite reservations will be subject to availability.

Days and hours of operation will be reduced initially. Masks will be required for visitors ages 9 and above, as well as all Science Center employees, vendors and contractors, with exceptions for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons.

To maintain social distancing, the center will set up one-way walking paths and queuing lines, it said.

“The Science Center will continue to assess the measures being put in place to ensure we are providing the safest environment we can, while also delivering the unique and exciting experience our guests enjoy when they visit,” said Todd Bastean, president and chief executive officer of the Science Center. “Certainly with all the events and circumstances related to the global pandemic, it is clear that science has never been more important or relevant in our daily lives. We look forward to continuing to ‘ignite and sustain lifelong science and technology learning.’”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member