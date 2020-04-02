St. Louis sheriff's deputy hospitalized with COVID-19, sheriff says

ST. LOUIS — A city sheriff's deputy has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.

The deputy, a more than 20-year veteran of the sheriff's department, is in his mid to late 40s and has been hospitalized since Tuesday, Betts said. The deputy's last day on duty was March 24.

"Sometime after that, he started getting sick," Betts said Thursday.

The deputy works in "outside service," which means his primary role is to serve time-sensitive court papers such as protection orders, Betts said. The deputy's wife told the sheriff her husband is stabilized at the hospital and hooked up to oxygen, but not a ventilator.

Sheriff's office staff are working to determine how the deputy was exposed and who he had contact with before his last shift, Betts said. Seventeen deputies have been ordered to quarantine themselves for two weeks, and a cleaning crew Thursday began sanitizing the eighth floor of the Civil Courts building that houses Betts' office. He said a March 20 court order limits his deputies to serving orders of protection.

“I want to stress to the public that this deputy did not work in the courthouse and there is minimal exposure to the buildings," Betts said in a follow-up press release. "I can assure the public and employees who visit or work in these buildings that it is safe to conduct business here using the precautions of social distancing and hand washing.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.