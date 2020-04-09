St. Louis skyline to turn blue in salute to health care workers, first responders

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with additional information.

ST. LOUIS — The lights on the St. Louis Wheel and the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, as well as the LED streetlights downtown, will turn blue Thursday evening and glow all night in recognition of the service of health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel as part of the national #LightItBlue campaign.

“I am proud to see us working together to join the #LightItBlue movement and show our solidarity to those on the front lines of COVID-19,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. “We all owe our doctors, nurses, health care professionals, and first responders a great deal of gratitude for their bravery.”

The Civil Courts Building, Union Station and Lumiere Place will also turn blue once the sun sets, and other local landmarks may join them, a spokesperson with Downtown STL Inc. said.

Dozens of cities across the U.S. are taking part in the campaign, meant to honor health care workers, law enforcement and those who still have to work during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign originated in the U.K. The collective effort in the U.S. is being led by Joe Zenas, CEO at the Thinkwell Group, a design and production agency headquartered in Los Angeles.