St. Louis, St. Louis County restaurants can reopen near capacity under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants in St. Louis and St. Louis County on Monday were allowed to reopen to near full capacity and without any curfews on business hours, after more than a year of COVID-19 health restrictions that set a strict limit on the number of patrons allowed inside.

The change was announced Monday under a joint “ReOpen STL” plan by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page that relaxed COVID-19 health regulations in the city and county so that they were uniform in both jurisdictions.

The plan eliminates a 50% limit on the capacity of restaurants and bars.

But businesses will only be allowed to service the maximum number of people that can fit inside, while meeting health experts’ guidance to seat tables at least six-feet apart to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The order also eliminated a midnight curfew on businesses in the city of St. Louis.

The plan also allows fully vaccinated people to gather outdoors without masks, under recent guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said masks are no longer when outdoors and socially distanced.

Masks are still required in indoor settings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.