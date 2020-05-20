You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis, St. Louis County to allow some pools, day camps to reopen in June
St. Louis, St. Louis County to allow some pools, day camps to reopen in June

The Heights in Richmond Heights to close due to coronavirus concerns

Scott Bramstedt, of Maplewood, and other swimmers enjoy the newly-renovated aquatic center at the Heights in Richmond Heights, Monday, March 16, 2020. The grand re-opening of the long-awaited aquatic center and rec center was Sunday, March 15, but just one day later, it was decided that on Tuesday, March 17, the entire recreation center and library will close until the end of the month due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

ST. LOUIS — Leaders in both St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Wednesday that some day camps and pools will be allowed to reopen beginning in June.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a Wednesday video briefing that while she does not expect city-run pools to re-open this summer, pools operated by other organizations will be allowed to reopen in June with some safety measures in place, including requirements that poolside chairs be cleaned between uses. 

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page echoed that timeline Wednesday, saying that pools should be able to reopen in early June, but added that the county would issue more detailed plans for safety precautions soon. 

Krewson and Page said day camps will also be allowed to reopen June 1, with Krewson adding that all camps in the city will be required to follow recent guidelines issued by the American Camp Association and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Camp field trips and overnight camps will not be allowed, Krewson said. 

The camp association guidelines include limits on the size of groups and screening campers and staff for symptoms. The city also released guidelines for camps that can be viewed here. 

