St. Louis, St. Louis County to announce new joint health order after CDC says vaccinated people can largely ditch masks

Updated at 6:05 p.m. to include Friday's news conference.

ST. LOUIS — Officials from St. Louis and St. Louis County will announce a new joint health order on Friday morning, according to a Thursday news release.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations on Thursday to say that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in many indoor settings.

Friday's news conference, held by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, will be 11:30 a.m. at St. Louis City Hall.

Christopher Ave, spokesman for the St. Louis County health department, had said earlier Thursday that the county was in the process of revising its health orders in light of the new federal guidance.

"Don't overlook the caveats," Ave said. The CDC still recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks in crowded indoor settings, like on public transit. "And remember, none of this applies to people who have not been vaccinated."

Kim Vanden Berg, public information officer for the city of St. Louis health department, also said earlier Thursday that the city's was still reviewing the new CDC recommendations.