St. Louis, St. Louis County will begin to reopen May 18, but expect new rules, leaders say

The enforcement of social distancing rules, including the requirement for employees to wear masks, will likely be left up to the public in both the city and the county.

"I will be very surprised if businesses whose employees are not wearing masks will get much traffic," Page said. "Businesses, I believe, who do not have employees wearing masks will be policed more frequently by their customers than us."

Page said that any easing of restrictions will undoubtedly lead to an increase in new infections, but added the county would "work hard to manage that trend."

If there was a spike, he said, it could lead to restrictions being restored.

The proposal to lift restrictions in the county, comes amid pressure from the mayors of some of the county's 88 municipalities. On Tuesday, a group of 23 mayors told the County Council they wanted the county to publish the first phase of its reopening plan to give residents and businesses time to get ready.

But Page said in an email that political pressure did not influence him.