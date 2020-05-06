St. Louis, St. Louis County will begin to reopen May 18, but expect new rules, leaders say

Updated at 6 p.m. with more details.
ST. LOUIS — Both St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin to lift stay-at-home restrictions by May 18, but County Executive Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that residents shouldn't expect things to return to normal.
Page and Krewson said in separate briefings that some non-essential businesses will likely be allowed to reopen May 18, but rules for masks will be in place.
Businesses would be asked to have employees who interact with the public wear face masks, and both the city and county are considering allowing businesses to refuse service to customers who aren't covering their faces, according to both leaders.
Krewson and Page say a more detailed plan with specific social distancing rules and instructions for businesses will be released later this week.
Mayor Krewson said Wednesday that the tentative plan will strongly recommend all people wear masks in public places, but won't require it. A ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people would also likely continue "for a while," the mayor added during a livestream on Facebook.
Krewson said she expects the reopening of most stores, restaurants and bars by May 18. Plans for restarting large venues, City Hall and personal care businesses like hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors were still under discussion by Wednesday, she said.
The enforcement of social distancing rules, including the requirement for employees to wear masks, will likely be left up to the public in both the city and the county.
"I will be very surprised if businesses whose employees are not wearing masks will get much traffic," Page said. "Businesses, I believe, who do not have employees wearing masks will be policed more frequently by their customers than us."
Page said that any easing of restrictions will undoubtedly lead to an increase in new infections, but added the county would "work hard to manage that trend."
If there was a spike, he said, it could lead to restrictions being restored.
The proposal to lift restrictions in the county, comes amid pressure from the mayors of some of the county's 88 municipalities. On Tuesday, a group of 23 mayors told the County Council they wanted the county to publish the first phase of its reopening plan to give residents and businesses time to get ready.
But Page said in an email that political pressure did not influence him.
"We won't be making any decisions based on behavior of people who are for or against public health safety orders," he wrote, adding that the county will be following data and consulting the region's hospital systems and public health departments in its decision.
Public health experts have advised that because of the virus's 14-day incubation period, states should not move toward relaxing restrictions until they see a sustained reduction in confirmed COVID-19 cases for two weeks.
That hasn't happened yet in St. Louis County or St. Louis City. In the county, there was just one fewer case reported on May 4 — 64 — than there was on April 27 — 65. The rate of deaths reported has also not decreased in the county, which hit 200 deaths related to the virus Wednesday.
The city also reported its largest single-day increase in cases Sunday, adding nearly 100.
Krewson said the case numbers will fluctuate and go up as testing has increased in the region, but said other measures indicate a reduction in infections.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the Metropolitan St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, agreed Wednesday.
Though the seven-day average of total hospitalizations has remained flat for several weeks, new admissions have trended down, Garza said.
On April 9, the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — were averaging 59 COVID-19-related hospital admissions per day over the week before. That was down to 39 Wednesday, according to the task force.
"It's another positive sign that we're really headed in the right direction," Garza said Wednesday.
Garza also said that both case numbers and hospitalization figures have been thrown off by isolated communities, like long term care facilities, where the virus can rapidly, even if there if the virus is not widespread elsewhere.
Garza said parts of the economy can reopen, but emphasized that social distancing and safety plans for businesses remain key.
“It’s going to be a new normal,” he said. “We still have to practice all of those important things to keep transmission low. We don’t want the cases to ramp back up.”
Statewide on Wednesday, Missouri reported 186 new confirmed cases Wednesday and 19 additional deaths. The state has had a total of 9,102 confirmed cases of the virus and 398 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
In Illinois, state officials on Wednesday reported 2,270 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 additional deaths. That brings the state total to 68,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,974 deaths, including at least 91 in the Metro East.
In the St. Louis metro area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 435 people with COVID-19 have died since the start of the outbreak.
