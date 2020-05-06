St. Louis, St. Louis County will begin to reopen May 18, leaders say

ST. LOUIS — Both St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin to lift stay-at-home restrictions May 18, County Executive Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday evening.
Both Page and Krewson said more details about which restrictions will be lifted and instructions for industries will be announced later this week.
Page said in his announcement on social media that rules that there will still be rules in place that will "continue emphasizing social distancing practices including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when possible."
"I think it's important to be thoughtful about how we ease back into our 'new normal,'" Krewson wrote in her social media announcement. "Without a vaccine, we will continue to have to be mindful about #COVID19 and potential exposure. I fully understand if businesses and people aren't ready to lift restrictions, and that's okay."
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a Wednesday news conference that some non-essential businesses in the county would probably be able to reopen on May 18, under guidelines that are still being written.
Page said businesses would be asked to have their employees wear face masks, and that his administration was considering a provision that would allow businesses to refuse service to customers who aren't covering their faces
Page said that any easing of restrictions will undoubtedly lead to an increase in new infections, but he said the county would "work hard to manage that trend." But if there were to be a spike in new cases, he said, it could lead to restrictions being restored.
