St. Louis, St. Louis County will begin to reopen May 18, leaders say

ST. LOUIS — Both St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin to lift stay-at-home restrictions May 18, County Executive Sam Page and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday evening.

Both Page and Krewson said more details about which restrictions will be lifted and instructions for industries will be announced later this week.

Page said in his announcement on social media that rules that there will still be rules in place that will "continue emphasizing social distancing practices including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when possible."

"I think it's important to be thoughtful about how we ease back into our 'new normal,'" Krewson wrote in her social media announcement. "Without a vaccine, we will continue to have to be mindful about #COVID19 and potential exposure. I fully understand if businesses and people aren't ready to lift restrictions, and that's okay."