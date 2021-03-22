St. Louis to host another mass vaccination event

ST. LOUIS — A mass vaccination event is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at St. Louis Community College – Forest Park.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at 5600 Oakland Ave., according to an announcement from the city health department. Based on state guidelines, qualified residents include teachers, public health workers, those older than 65 and those with qualifying medical conditions. To see if you qualify, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

To register, visit stlouisdph.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_08qM4vOqB5dJniR. Those without internet can call 314-657-1499.

The event is a joint effort by the city and the Missouri National Guard.