St. Louis to host ‘mega mass vaccination event’ Thursday and Friday

ST. LOUIS — The city health department will conduct its first "mega" vaccination event Thursday and Friday at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park.

In partnership with the Missouri National Guard, up to 3,000 doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 5600 Oakland Ave., according to an announcement from the city health department.

Based on state guidelines, qualified residents include teachers, public health workers, those older than 65 and those with qualifying medical conditions. To see if you qualify, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

The announcement calls it a “Mega Mass Vaccination Event.” A similar two-day event was held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City over the weekend as 7,250 Missourians were fully vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine.

To register, visit stlouisdph.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_08qM4vOqB5dJniR. Those without internet can call 314-657-1499.

The event is a joint effort by the city and the Missouri National Guard.