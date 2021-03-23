 Skip to main content
St. Louis to host ‘mega mass vaccination event’ Thursday and Friday
St. Charles holds Missouri's largest single-day mass vaccination

St. Charles resident D.J. Jones watches as a volunteer administers his COVID-19 vaccine during the mass vaccination clinic put on by St. Charles County at The Family Arena on March 18, 2021. The event administered doses to 4,000 people and is the largest single-day vaccination event in Missouri so far. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

ST. LOUIS — A mass vaccination event is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park. 

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at 5600 Oakland Ave., according to an announcement from the city health department.

Based on state guidelines, qualified residents include teachers, public health workers, those older than 65 and those with qualifying medical conditions. To see if you qualify, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

The announcement calls it a “Mega Mass Vaccination Event.” A similar two-day event was held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City over the weekend as 7,250 Missourians were fully vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine.

To register, visit stlouisdph.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_08qM4vOqB5dJniR. Those without internet can call 314-657-1499.

The event is a joint effort by the city and the Missouri National Guard.

This past weekend, the city held a mass vaccination event where the Moderna vaccine was distributed at the America’s Center downtown. In all, 2,782 doses were distributed at that two-day event, city officials said. 

As of Monday, about 53,000 first doses of vaccine were being administered each week in the St. Louis region. At that rate, 75% of adults could receive a first dose by mid-July, according to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

