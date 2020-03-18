St. Louis to limit gatherings to 10 people after second virus case in the city

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with mayor announcing further restrictions on gatherings.

Mayor Lyda Krewson on Wednesday announced the city will ban social gatherings of more than 10 people beginning Friday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Krewson announced the measure, which is based on recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference at City Hall after reporting the city's second case of the virus.

The restriction on gatherings will take effect Friday, Krewson said.

The mayor announced earlier Wednesday a second case of the coronavirus in the city in a person who had continued to go to work while exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

The person is middle aged and is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling abroad, said Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson. He did not know when the person first exhibited symptoms of the virus or whether the person resides in the city.

The mayor's office declined to release further details, including where in the city the person worked. Health workers will contact any people believed to have had prolonged exposure to the person, Long said.

"It would be irresponsible to release information that could be personally identifiable of this patient," Long said. "We want to be respectful of the employer and the patient’s privacy and have released what information we're comfortable releasing at this time."

Krewson announced the second case in a tweet Wednesday. The city health department was alerted to the case late Tuesday, she said.