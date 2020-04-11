St. Louis Veterans Home resident hospitalized for coronavirus dies

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A resident of the St. Louis Veterans Home who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has died, the Missouri Veterans Commission said Saturday.

The veteran died Friday at a St. Louis-area hospital, where he had been since March 27.

He is the only resident at any of the veterans commission's seven homes to test positive for COVID-19, the state agency said.

After the first case was reported in Missouri on March 7, the commission restricted access to visitors, vendors and volunteers at all state veterans' homes, it said.

Other steps taken include twice-daily temperature checks with all employees. Staff also established quarantine and isolation areas within the homes so they are ready if needed.

No further details were available Saturday.

