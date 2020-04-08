You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis Wheel, planetarium to turn blue in national salute to essential workers
0 comments

St. Louis Wheel, planetarium to turn blue in national salute to essential workers

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station lights up the sky

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station as seen at dusk on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from the roof of Drury Inn Union Station. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — The lights on the St. Louis Wheel and the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, as well as other local landmarks, will turn blue Thursday evening and glow all night in recognition of the service of essential workers as part of the national #LightItBlue campaign.

Dozens of cities across the U.S. are taking part in the campaign, meant to honor those who still have to work during the global coronavirus pandemic. 

"In a time of isolation and uncertainty, the effort aims to create a universal moment of solidarity and support," reads a press statement.

The campaign originated in the U.K. The collective effort in the U.S. is being led by Joe Zenas, CEO at the Thinkwell Group, a design and production agency headquartered in Los Angeles.

The campaign encourages residents to decorate with blue or wear blue to salute essential workers.

The more than 150 landmarks scheduled to turn blue in other states include the One World Trade Center and Beacon Theatre in New York, the Millennium Monument in Chicago, the Space Needle in Seattle and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports