St. Louis Wheel, planetarium to turn blue in national salute to essential workers

ST. LOUIS — The lights on the St. Louis Wheel and the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, as well as other local landmarks, will turn blue Thursday evening and glow all night in recognition of the service of essential workers as part of the national #LightItBlue campaign.

Dozens of cities across the U.S. are taking part in the campaign, meant to honor those who still have to work during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"In a time of isolation and uncertainty, the effort aims to create a universal moment of solidarity and support," reads a press statement.

The campaign originated in the U.K. The collective effort in the U.S. is being led by Joe Zenas, CEO at the Thinkwell Group, a design and production agency headquartered in Los Angeles.

The campaign encourages residents to decorate with blue or wear blue to salute essential workers.

The more than 150 landmarks scheduled to turn blue in other states include the One World Trade Center and Beacon Theatre in New York, the Millennium Monument in Chicago, the Space Needle in Seattle and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member