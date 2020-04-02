St. Louis will have to wait on state for coronavirus aid

"We had a conference call with the governor the other day and impressed upon him the fact that we are already well into our reserves trying to finance our effort to stop this epidemic," St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said. "We've got to order more things, and we've got to get those things as soon as we can and we just don't want to have to wait any more or any longer than necessary for him to decide how to distribute these funds... The things we need to order are flying off the shelves."

It's not clear if the federal relief cash will have to go through the legislative appropriations process — eating up more critical time. The hope is that the governor can just direct the money to where it's needed.

"We needed those funds yesterday," said St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman. "The local public health authorities throughout the state are worried that because so much of this response has been placed in our lap, the funding for this response is going to get caught up — before it ever reaches us — in some red tape bureaucracy...

"People are dying in our communities," he continued. "We have hoped for testing equipment. We have hoped for better guidance from the federal government. We have hoped for clearer and more uniform orders for social distancing. And none of that stuff has come to fruition yet.