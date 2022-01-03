 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Luke's Hospital announces new visitor restrictions due to COVID surge
0 comments

St. Luke's Hospital announces new visitor restrictions due to COVID surge

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Luke's Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield.

 Picasa

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke's Hospital on Monday became the latest health care system in the area to announce new restrictions on visitors in response to the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Beginning Wednesday, patients will be allowed one visitor per day in most circumstances. Exceptions will be made in end-of-life situations. Two visitors per stay will be allowed in obstetrics, labor and delivery, nursery, special care nursery and pediatrics.

BJC HealthCare, SSM Health and Mercy all announced similar restrictions last week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coronavirus can linger in organs for months after original infection

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News