St. Luke's Hospital to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for visitors of hospitalized patients

ST. LOUIS — St. Luke's Hospital, citing rising COVID-19 cases in the region, announced Friday that it plans to require vaccination or negative test results for visitors in inpatient areas.

Beginning Monday, visitors of hospitalized patients will be asked at hospital entrances to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result within the past 72 hours.

The policy does not apply to people visiting patients in outpatient settings, doctors' offices or urgent cares.

"St. Luke's is a leader in patient safety, and the steps we are taking now will provide added protection for everyone during this especially challenging phase of the pandemic," Diane Ray, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, said in a statement.

St. Luke's has a 493-bed hospital in Chesterfield, and a 143-bed hospital in Des Peres.

Regional COVID-19 patient numbers are at the highest levels since late January. The newest wave of cases and hospitalizations has prompted some facilities to restrict visitors, again, and postpone some elective procedures.