St. Luke's to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD ― St. Luke’s Hospital will require staff and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the hospital announced Friday. St. Luke's joins regional healthcare providers BJC HealthCare and Washington University, who last week mandated employees be vaccinated.
The hospital will require vaccinations for all employees, volunteers, independent practitioners, and outside vendors with patient contact by Aug. 13.
“As a healthcare leader in our community, we are responsible for doing everything we can to care for and protect our patients and their families during their most vulnerable times,” Shane Cerone, St. Luke’s Hospital president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
This announcement comes as Missouri's COVID-19 case counts have been steadily rising in June. Meanwhile, the state’s vaccination rate has fallen behind neighboring states like Illinois.
Concerns over new coronavirus strains, like the more infectious Delta variant, also played into St. Luke’s decision, spokeswoman Cassandra Frederickson said. The Delta variant has been detected in all regions of the state.
“It's just trying to provide the safest environment possible for our patients, visitors, and own healthcare team,” Frederickson said.
Frederickson said that more than 80% of St. Luke’s employees are already vaccinated against COVID-19.
When asked about repercussions for staff who refused to be vaccinated by the August date, she said she would look into it.
The healthcare provider has hospitals in Chesterfield and Des Peres, as well more than 30 other locations across the St. Louis region.