St. Luke's to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD ― St. Luke’s Hospital will require staff and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the hospital announced Friday. St. Luke's joins regional healthcare providers BJC HealthCare and Washington University, who last week mandated employees be vaccinated.

The hospital will require vaccinations for all employees, volunteers, independent practitioners, and outside vendors with patient contact by Aug. 13.

“As a healthcare leader in our community, we are responsible for doing everything we can to care for and protect our patients and their families during their most vulnerable times,” Shane Cerone, St. Luke’s Hospital president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

This announcement comes as Missouri's COVID-19 case counts have been steadily rising in June. Meanwhile, the state’s vaccination rate has fallen behind neighboring states like Illinois.