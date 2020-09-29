 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staff member in Pritzker's office tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Staff member in Pritzker's office tests positive for COVID-19

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

A member of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's staff has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the governor and other close contacts to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The staff member attended three recent events with the governor — one on Sept. 23, in Chicago, one on Thursday in Marion, and one on Sunday in Marseilles. Both the staff member and the governor wore masks during their interactions.

The staff member tested negative for the virus on Sept. 23, as part of weekly testing for the governor's office. The staff member then started experiencing symptoms, and received another test on Monday, which came back positive.

The governor's office went through a deep cleaning on Monday night, and all staff must test negative for COVID-19 before reporting back to the office.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports