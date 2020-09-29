Staff member in Pritzker's office tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's staff has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the governor and other close contacts to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The staff member attended three recent events with the governor — one on Sept. 23, in Chicago, one on Thursday in Marion, and one on Sunday in Marseilles. Both the staff member and the governor wore masks during their interactions.

The staff member tested negative for the virus on Sept. 23, as part of weekly testing for the governor's office. The staff member then started experiencing symptoms, and received another test on Monday, which came back positive.

The governor's office went through a deep cleaning on Monday night, and all staff must test negative for COVID-19 before reporting back to the office.

