Stand by me, apart: Two-man brass band lifts up one St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — It wasn't a fancy set up: Just two guys, one tuba and a trombone slowly walking down a St. Louis street.

But the impromptu two-man brass band made up of roommates Dominique Burton and Benjamin Kosberg lifted up neighbors in Tower Grove stuck in their homes this week to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

Burton and Kosberg, both 28, decided first to perform for their neighbors March 29.

"I was getting stir crazy at home, so I said let's just go play," Kosberg said. "That was all we really planned."

The two men walked through their neighborhood, switching roles on the tuba and trombone and playing whatever songs came to mind: New Orleans brass-band classics like "Do Watcha Wanna" were in the mix along with "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers whose death was announced by family Friday.

"It was all spur of the moment," said Burton. "We'd end a song when we got to the end of the street and would just say 'Uh, OK pick another direction."

Neighbors stuck their heads out windows and came to the side of the road—standing six feet apart— to sing along. Often at the end of a song, the scattered audience would break into applause.