Starting Monday, all riders on Metro Transit will have to wear face masks

ST. LOUIS — If you ride Metro Transit, you will have to wear a face mask to protect other riders and employees, starting Monday.
Face coverings will be required for everybody on MetroBus, MetroLink or Metro Call-A-Ride, the transit authority said Tuesday in a news release.
The face coverings will need to fit over both the nose and mouth. Non-medical masks, scarves, handkerchiefs, bandanas and other types of cloth coverings are permitted.
Transit riders must wear their face coverings during their entire trip on a Metro Transit vehicle. This policy does not apply to children ages 2 and under, and customers who have trouble breathing, are incapacitated or are unable to remove the cover without assistance.
Metro Transit says the requirement follows recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a requirement issued by the State of Illinois asking people to wear a face covering over their noses and mouths when in a public environment where social distancing is not always possible.
Beginning on June 1, people who ride buses will again board via the front door. Metro had been waiving the collection of cash fares since March 21, and allowing riders to board via the rear doors to reduce person-to-person contact.
To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, transit operators were provided masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. Polycarbonate shields were installed around operator cabs. And adjustments to service were made to support social distancing.
Transit riders who have questions or require assistance are asked to call Metro Transit at 314-231-2345 or to text 314-207-9786, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
