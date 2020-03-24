You are the owner of this article.
State employee at Wainwright Building in downtown St. Louis tests positive
The Wainwright building, designed by architect Louis Sullivan and built in 1891, in downtown St. Louis. The tall office building is described as "the first skyscraper that truly looked the part."

Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — An employee with the Missouri Department of Mental Health working in the Wainwright building in downtown St. Louis has tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said Tuesday.

DMH employees have been notified, officials said, as well as other departments operating from the Wainwright building. The office will be cleaned "in accordance with protocols."

It's unclear how many other employees may have had contact with the employee who tested positive, but many staff are working remotely, officials said.

