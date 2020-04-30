State, federal courts in Missouri mostly closed for at least several more weeks due to coronavirus

Despite Gov. Mike Parson's plan to begin re-opening the state starting Monday, courts will be closed for at least two more weeks.
On April 17, the Missouri Supreme Court updated an earlier order, suspending most in-person court proceedings through Friday, May 15. Although the courts are still open to handle certain urgent matters, access to them has been limited. The exceptions are listed online at www.courts.mo.gov.
The order also allows cases to proceed in matters that don't require in-person appearances, and to use teleconferencing and video conferencing to conduct hearings.
On May 6 and 26, the Missouri Supreme Court is holding oral arguments remotely. A spokeswoman said she could not predict whether the order might be extended beyond May 15.
Jury trials in federal court in eastern Missouri, and in-person appearances in civil cases, have been suspended through May 31. Some hearings have been held on video, with participants scattered throughout the building and elsewhere, and the public can listen in. Access to the courthouses is limited.
Non-emergency civil and criminal hearings in the Western District of Missouri have been postponed until after May 17, and jury trials have been postponed until after July 6. Judges do have the discretion to hold necessary hearings, conferences, and bench trials, the order says.
Federal courts in the Southern District of Illinois are closed to most matters through May 3, and Clerk of Court Meg Robertie said in an email Thursday that the order would soon be extended through May 31.
On March 24, civil, criminal and traffic cases in St. Clair County were postponed for 60 days, and jurors were told not to report for trials through the end of May.
The Madison County order postponing most court matters was extended until May 22 last month.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.