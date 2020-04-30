State, federal courts in Missouri mostly closed for at least several more weeks due to coronavirus

Despite Gov. Mike Parson's plan to begin re-opening the state starting Monday, courts will be closed for at least two more weeks.

On April 17, the Missouri Supreme Court updated an earlier order, suspending most in-person court proceedings through Friday, May 15. Although the courts are still open to handle certain urgent matters, access to them has been limited. The exceptions are listed online at www.courts.mo.gov.

The order also allows cases to proceed in matters that don't require in-person appearances, and to use teleconferencing and video conferencing to conduct hearings.

On May 6 and 26, the Missouri Supreme Court is holding oral arguments remotely. A spokeswoman said she could not predict whether the order might be extended beyond May 15.