State lawmakers’ anti-vaccine efforts may prove mostly symbolic

In Florida, lawmakers approved and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed four bills which, DeSantis promised, will ensure nobody loses their job for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine. A new Utah law allows people to opt out of workplace vaccinations for personal reasons.

Legally speaking, state lawmakers can’t do much to stop the Biden plan. A court ruling earlier this month temporarily halted implementation of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule for businesses with at least 100 workers, but federal law will supersede state law if the federal rules are upheld in court.

Some GOP lawmakers may be filing bills without fully understanding how state and federal law interact, said Michael Duff, an employment law expert at the University of Wyoming College of Law. “Many of the people that are doing this don’t understand federalism,” he said, “and they don’t understand the boundaries of what you can and can’t do.”

Public health experts worry that making it easier to refuse COVID-19 vaccines will make it harder to fight the virus, which has claimed over 770,000 American lives and could mutate into a deadlier variant if left unchecked. And Democrats argue that sparring over vaccine mandates is a waste of time.