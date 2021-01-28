State tightens access to capital city vaccine doses after Missouri lawmakers jumped line

He downplayed the possibility of any friction between the speaker and Parson at the meeting, though other GOP insiders say the two have long feuded.

"I don't think anybody was yelling," Rowden said. "It was a pretty massive change to a pretty massive situation late in the game, but I don't — I'm not sure I fault either side. I think everybody was trying to make the right decision.

"The governor wanted to give the speech. Rob (Vescovo) wanted to be cognizant of his chamber, and it was his right to do so," Rowden said.

Rowden said the House proposed options to the governor, and "the governor didn't entirely feel comfortable with that. And that's why he ended up in the Senate."

Plocher said questions emerged about the House holding a joint session of the Legislature because it was unclear whether the Senate would have a quorum, given multiple senators were in isolation after contracting or being exposed to COVID-19.

"The State of the State was not able to lawfully be assembled because we wouldn't — we were told there couldn't be a quorum of senators," Plocher said. "If you do not have a quorum, of either the House or the Senate ... you cannot assemble a joint session.

