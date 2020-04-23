Stay-at home order for Illinois extended with changes, masks sometimes required

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday extended the state's stay-at-home order through the end of May while also announcing that residents will be required in some instances to wear masks or face-coverings while in public.

But Pritzker added that state parks will begin a phased re-opening, allowing fishing and boating. Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries also will be allowed to reopen. "Non-essential" retail businesses can re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders with curbside pick-up or delivery.

Masks or face-coverings will be required in indoor public places and outside if a person can't stay six feet away from others, the governor's office said. Businesses will be required to provide face-coverings to employees who are not able to stay six feet from others. Hospitals and surgery centers starting May 1 will be allowed to perform elective surgeries for conditions not considered life-threatening.

Pritzker had hinted for more than a week that he would extend the order, which was set to expire April 30. He said he was consulting with doctors and scientists on the issue and said Tuesday that any order would have to be in place until at least 14 days after the projected peak of coronavirus cases in mid-May.

The changes are based on new models that show a plateau in deaths in late April or early May, Pritzker said. If the stay-at-home order was lifted this week, the model shows a second wave of disease that would "claim tens of thousands of lives and greatly exceed the state’s hospital capacity," the governor's office said.