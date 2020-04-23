Stay-at home order for Illinois extended with changes, masks sometimes required

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday extended the state's stay-at-home order through the end of May while also announcing that residents will be required in some instances to wear masks or face-coverings while in public.
But Pritzker added that state parks will begin a phased re-opening, allowing fishing and boating. Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries also will be allowed to reopen. "Non-essential" retail businesses can re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders with curbside pick-up or delivery.
Masks or face-coverings will be required in indoor public places and outside if a person can't stay six feet away from others, the governor's office said. Businesses will be required to provide face-coverings to employees who are not able to stay six feet from others. Hospitals and surgery centers starting May 1 will be allowed to perform elective surgeries for conditions not considered life-threatening.
Pritzker had hinted for more than a week that he would extend the order, which was set to expire April 30. He said he was consulting with doctors and scientists on the issue and said Tuesday that any order would have to be in place until at least 14 days after the projected peak of coronavirus cases in mid-May.
The changes are based on new models that show a plateau in deaths in late April or early May, Pritzker said. If the stay-at-home order was lifted this week, the model shows a second wave of disease that would "claim tens of thousands of lives and greatly exceed the state’s hospital capacity," the governor's office said.
The order differs from other states that have decided to relax restrictions sooner.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says his state will begin allowing some shuttered businesses to reopen May 4. Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is allowing some businesses to open Saturday morning.
Pritzker said Wednesday that he'd had no luck coordinating with Parson on efforts to re-open. Pritzker last week announced a bipartisan agreement with the governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky to coordinate the criteria to re-open businesses. "We reached out to Missouri and they were not interested in joining that pact," Pritzker said.
He said re-opening wouldn’t happen without widespread testing and availability of personal protective equipment, as well as contact tracing for those who test positive.
On Wednesday, Illinois officials reported 36,934 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That's an increase of 1,826 cases. They also said there were 123 new deaths, for a total of 1,688.
Missouri, with roughly half the population, is reporting 6,321 cases and 218 deaths.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still suggesting people avoid large and small gatherings and encouraging social distancing, working from home, if possible, and using a grocery delivery service and obtaining medications by mail, as well as using a mask or face-covering if in public.
