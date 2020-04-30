STL homelessness coalition questions mayor's decision to end encampment

ST. LOUIS — A local advocacy group voiced concern Thursday about St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's plan to break up a downtown tent encampment of unhoused people in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday that the city will remove an encampment of about 50 people who have been living in tents in downtown St. Louis in a park near Market and Chestnut streets. Krewson said the order comes from concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the encampment where, according to the mayor, people have been living communally and in unsanitary conditions.
"It is a pretty serious health threat to have these individuals mixing it up, not practicing social distancing," Krewson said Wednesday, adding that the tents don't follow city occupancy laws.
But on Thursday, The City of St. Louis Continuum of Care Board, wrote a letter to the mayor listing out concerns, including questioning if the city had enough room in temporary shelters set up during the pandemic to house everyone without a home in the region.
The Continuum of Care represents a large number of nonprofits, housing advocacy groups, human services organizations and mental health providers that are involved in homelessness issues in the area.
"Even with the new shelter beds coming online as of tomorrow, there are not enough shelter beds to provide shelter for all unhoused individuals in the City of St. Louis," the board claimed in the letter.
Krewson's chief of staff Steve Conway denied that claim Thursday. Conway said the city has brought online at least 230 rooms to serve as shelters so far during the pandemic, and by Friday morning would have 80 rooms still immediately available.
The rooms include space at the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home, the Buder Recreation Center, both in north St. Louis, and rooms at three different hotels downtown.
The board wrote that Krewson did not consult with the Continuum of Care before announcing the decision to clear the encampment and criticized the lack of communication about how the relocation of people living in the tents would proceed, including how people will be prioritized for the shelters and if the refusal to leave will result in arrests.
"We are gravely concerned that this move will generally traumatize individuals, cause people to regress in their mental illnesses, and it will diminish hard-earned trust between outreach workers and the unhoused population," the board's letter reads.
The board added that there may be public health risks in breaking up the encampment, including the risk that residents who do not want to go into shelters will move on to other encampments in the area and mingle with a new group of people.
The CDC has issued guidance on the issue advising: "Unless individual housing units are available, do not clear encampments during community spread of COVID-19. Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers. This increases the potential for infectious disease spread."
Conway said in this case housing units will be available, and officials at the city's health department found the living conditions at the encampment to be greater than the risks in dispersing it.
"We appreciate the concern of the members of the COC," Conway said. "But the city is concerned about the health of individuals in this camp and the health risks to the community."
The city says people need to move out of the area by 10 a.m. Friday
The people in the encampment will also be offered medical screenings and referrals to providers, Krewson has said.
There had been previous efforts to break up downtown tent encampments during the virus, including visits from city police officers. But people living in the tents have resisted being moved, according to reporting earlier this month by Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger.
Some living in the camp doubted the city's shelter accommodations and believed they were better off in the tents, people living the camp told Messenger.
St. Louis is not alone in clearing encampments amid during the pandemic. Cities including Sacramento, Seattle and Austin have taken similar measures, often to the complaints of advocacy groups.
