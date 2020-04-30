STL homelessness coalition questions mayor's decision to end encampment

Krewson's chief of staff Steve Conway denied that claim Thursday. Conway said the city has brought online at least 230 rooms to serve as shelters so far during the pandemic, and by Friday morning would have 80 rooms still immediately available.

The rooms include space at the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home, the Buder Recreation Center, both in north St. Louis, and rooms at three different hotels downtown.

The board wrote that Krewson did not consult with the Continuum of Care before announcing the decision to clear the encampment and criticized the lack of communication about how the relocation of people living in the tents would proceed, including how people will be prioritized for the shelters and if the refusal to leave will result in arrests.

"We are gravely concerned that this move will generally traumatize individuals, cause people to regress in their mental illnesses, and it will diminish hard-earned trust between outreach workers and the unhoused population," the board's letter reads.

The board added that there may be public health risks in breaking up the encampment, including the risk that residents who do not want to go into shelters will move on to other encampments in the area and mingle with a new group of people.