STLCC campus to host COVID testing site this month

ST. LOUIS — The Forest Park campus of St. Louis Community College will host a COVID-19 test center that is open to anyone throughout February.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 28 at the campus physical education building, 5600 Oakland Avenue, school officials said.

Testing is free and open to anyone regardless of residency, but appointments are required.

The test center is being sponsored by the St. Louis Department of Health, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and AmeriCorps St. Louis. It is being operated by AIM Laboratories through a contract with the state.

To schedule an appointment online, visit aimlaboratories.com or dhss-aim-covid-testing-stlcc.dragonflyphd.com.