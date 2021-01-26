Stop hoarding COVID vaccines, president of South Africa tells rich nations

Britain has ordered 367 million doses of seven different vaccines - some already approved and some candidate drugs - for its population of roughly 67 million, while the European Union has secured nearly 2.3 billion doses for its 450 million people.

Gavi CEO Seth Berkley estimated that richer countries had ordered more than 800 million surplus doses and had options for a further 1.4 billion.

“The numbers are really quite striking. ... People didn’t know which vaccines were going to work, if any of them were going to work, so they took multiple shots on goal,” Berkley told another WEF session.

He said COVAX had posted the principles according to which countries could donate shots to the facility. COVAX could also buy surplus doses or take a spot in a manufacturing queue to make them available equitably, Berkley added.

“We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and other countries are not,” Ramaphosa added.

South Africa, which as an upper-middle-income country has to self-fund its participation in COVAX, has recorded more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and 41,000 deaths, out of more than 3.4 million cases and 86,000 deaths continent-wide.