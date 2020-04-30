Stores, other places open Saturday in Illinois, but face masks required in some situations

Saturday marks the first day that anyone in Illinois over the age of 2 will have to wear a face mask or face covering in public when they can't maintain at least a six-foot distance from strangers.

But it also means that "non-essential" stores, many state parks, golf courses, greenhouses and pet groomers can re-open, and fishing, boating and non-elective surgeries will be allowed, with restrictions.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the new rules last week, at the same time he said that state's stay-at-home order would be simultaneously extended through May 30 and relaxed.

Stores can take online or telephone orders with curbside pick-up or delivery.

Pritzker said Thursday that the measures would have to stay in place until at least 14 days after the number of new coronavirus cases in the state peaks. Officials reported 2,563 new cases and 141 new deaths Thursday, for a total of 52,918 cases and 2,355 deaths.

The stay-at-home order has prompted a handful of lawsuits from those who say that they're too restrictive.

Pritzker has stressed health concerns, and a need to prevent overwhelming the state's health care system, in defending the rules.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that the state conducted 13,200 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, for a total of 269,867 so far. She said the state is still working to expand its capacity for testing, which, she said, leads to quick identification, treatment and isolation of an infected person. More readily-available testing will allow officials to determine if the close contacts of an infected person are also infected, she said.