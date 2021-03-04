 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students and colleagues remember Jennings teacher who died of coronavirus
0 comments
featured

Students and colleagues remember Jennings teacher who died of coronavirus

From the Fans in Busch Stadium; recovery means enjoying the 'little things': A year of COVID-19 series
{{featured_button_text}}

JENNINGS — Mary Smith's classroom at Fairview Elementary School looks just how she left it, with colorful decorations and blue drapes that filter the overhead lights for her students with sensory sensitivity.

Smith died in December of COVID-19. She was 49.

Smith taught for 21 years through the Special School District of St. Louis County, with most of those years spent helping kids at Fairview, including children with autism. She had not been to the school for at least a week before experiencing symptoms in late November, and no students or teachers are believed to have been exposed to the virus.

She was a devoted, kind, happy teacher with a huge heart and the patience to match, said Principal Melisha Carson.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Students and colleagues planted a tree and released balloons Monday in Smith's honor. Superintendent Art McCoy told her students that the tree will grow big and strong, just like them.

The children have saved teachers from despair in the most challenging year of their careers, said second grade teacher Roland Nichols. They're still laughing. They're still learning.

"If it wasn't for the kids, like at recess, just to see them out as if the world is steady, it gives you that sense of hope," he said.

Jennings was one of the few school districts to open its doors to students last fall, when health officials encouraged virtual learning to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The teachers overwhelmingly voted to come back, said Jennings School Board member Yolonda Fountain Henderson.

"The hardest part is not having a successful model to follow," said kindergarten teacher Debi Pleshe, of working through a pandemic. The students in her class each have their own containers of building blocks, no sharing allowed. Pleshe reminds them to pull their masks over their noses. She rolled up the rug where they used to crowd together for group time.

It's a gift that the kindergartners don't know what they're missing, she said, but also heartbreaking that this is their introduction to school.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci on US case count: This is what history tells us

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports