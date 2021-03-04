Students and colleagues remember Jennings teacher who died of coronavirus

Fairview Elementary kindergartners release balloons next to a tree dedicated to Fairview Elementary special education teacher Mary Smith, who died from COVID-19 in December 2020, at a ceremony in honor of Smith at the school in Jennings on Monday, March 1, 2021. The school planted a tree near their playground and made a plaque in memory of Smith. She taught for 21 years with the Special School District of St. Louis County. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
JENNINGS — Mary Smith's classroom at Fairview Elementary School looks just how she left it, with colorful decorations and blue drapes that filter the overhead lights for her students with sensory sensitivity.
Smith died in December of COVID-19. She was 49.
Smith taught for 21 years through the Special School District of St. Louis County, with most of those years spent helping kids at Fairview, including children with autism. She had not been to the school for at least a week before experiencing symptoms in late November, and no students or teachers are believed to have been exposed to the virus.
She was a devoted, kind, happy teacher with a huge heart and the patience to match, said Principal Melisha Carson.
Students and colleagues planted a tree and released balloons Monday in Smith's honor. Superintendent Art McCoy told her students that the tree will grow big and strong, just like them.
The children have saved teachers from despair in the most challenging year of their careers, said second grade teacher Roland Nichols. They're still laughing. They're still learning.
"If it wasn't for the kids, like at recess, just to see them out as if the world is steady, it gives you that sense of hope," he said.
Jennings was one of the few school districts to open its doors to students last fall, when health officials encouraged virtual learning to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The teachers overwhelmingly voted to come back, said Jennings School Board member Yolonda Fountain Henderson.