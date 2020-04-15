Students in St. Louis could start school year on Aug. 4

ST. LOUIS — Students could return to school here as early as Aug. 4, according to a proposed 2020-2021 calendar from St. Louis Public Schools.

"I'm looking to get kids back to school as early as possible," Superintendent Kelvin Adams told the School Board Tuesday during its videoconference meeting.

Most districts in the region scheduled an Aug. 24 start date because of a new state law requiring schools to start no sooner than 10 days before Labor Day.

Now state education leaders are considering some flexibility with the law because of the school shutdown in mid-March for the coronavirus pandemic, Adams said.

Under his proposal, the school year would end May 12, 2021.

The board is expected to vote on the calendar proposal next month, though developments with the pandemic could require more changes.

"The nature of where we are this year is totally different than any year we've been in," Adams told the board.

Previous plans to close or consolidate schools in the 20,000-student district are on hold.

