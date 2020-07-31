Study: Smallest children carry the highest COVID-19 viral loads

While COVID-19 viral loads have been shown to be similar in children and adults, a new study finds the youngest children — those under age five — carry particularly large amounts of the coronavirus in the nose and throat.
Researchers in Chicago tested swab samples from 145 individuals ages one month to 65 years with mild to moderate COVID-19.
Their analysis suggests that in the youngest children, the viral load in the upper respiratory tract was 10-fold to 100-fold greater than in adults.
The viral load test results did not distinguish between infectious virus particles and non-infectious genetic material from the virus, so it is not clear whether the younger children are more likely to spread the virus.
However, the researchers said on Thursday in JAMA Pediatrics, studies suggest that in young children, levels of the non-infectious genetic material may be linked with levels of active virus, and so these youngsters “can potentially be important drivers of SARS-CoV-2 spread in the general population.”
