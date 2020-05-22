Summer camps in St. Louis County can open June 1, pools June 15

CLAYTON — Summer camps will be allowed to start operating in St. Louis County starting June 1, and pools and youth and adult sports on June 15, the county executive said on Friday.

He said June 15 is a “target” for gyms and fitness centers but it wasn’t clear yet whether they would be able to open that day.

“Gyms remain a high-risk concern because of the inability to wear masks due to limits on breathing,” County Executive Sam Page said. “Breathing when working out is high risk for transmission of aerosolized droplets and the spread of coronavirus.”

The guidelines for camps are posted at stlcorona.com. Parents will be able to drop off their children at the entrance of the summer camp but will not be able to leave their vehicles, and visitors will not be permitted, Page said.

