Ten more COVID-19 cases reported at St. Charles nursing home

ST. CHARLES — Ten more people at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of people infected at the St. Charles skilled-nursing home to 14 — a dozen residents and two staff employees.

In addition, at least 12 staff members are staying home after reporting illnesses, a company spokesman Craig Workman said Tuesday.

Workman said the employees who are home sick will each be tested for COVID-19, he said.

Nurses and other employees at Frontier’s partner facilities across Missouri are filling in for the sick staffers at Frontier, Workman said. Volunteers, including relatives of current staff, are also pitching in, he said.

“All have left their spouses and children to care for our residents and support our staff, many of whom are working overtime shifts,” Workman said.

The facilities have also provided masks, gloves and other protective equipment, he said. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also recently shipped protective equipment.

“We remain in very close communication with the St. Charles County Public Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and are taking all appropriate steps at this time to protect our residents and staff,” Workman said.

Frontier, which houses about 113 mostly elderly patients, was the first senior-living facility in the St. Louis area to confirm that a resident or staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The home has quarantined some residents in a specially reserved wing of the building at 2840 West Clay Street, while other residents have been hospitalized and sick staffers remain at home.