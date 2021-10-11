Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state, rips Biden for ‘bullying’

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, responding to what he called “bullying” by the Biden administration, on Monday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.

Abbott’s move sets him up for a clash with President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on businesses nationwide to order their workers to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. At least several thousand people have since been fired for refusing to comply.

“In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster,” Abbott said in an executive order.

The White House had no immediate comment.

Abbott’s order states that “no entity in Texas” could compel proof of vaccination by any individual, including employees or customers. He called on state lawmakers to take up the issue in an upcoming special session.

Tech giants Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have both told employees that they would need proof of vaccination to return to their offices. Both companies employ large numbers in Texas.