The 1918 flu caused Halloween cancellations in St. Louis. It could happen again

"Members of the Dallas police and the attendants at the Emergency Hospital are breathing sighs of relief at the passing of Halloween with its din, noise, pranks and accidents," the report began.

"The police squad wagon was kept on the run making investigations, and the ambulance and Emergency Hospital staff had an unusual rush of business." Crowds of mischievous boys wreaked havoc; police received false reports; and accidents left both people injured and cars damaged.

Though the virus people are dealing with now is new, the fatigue caused by the crisis is not. A reporter for The Birmingham News in Alabama wrote that "after almost a month of confinement and smarting under the bitterness of a closed city ordinance, all of Birmingham 'cracked under the strain' and went 'Halloweening.'"

"This night was more gloriously observed and property was more thoroughly devastated than at any time," he added. "Ghosts by the thousands swarmed through the streets."