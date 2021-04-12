They tested negative for COVID, but still have long-term symptoms

Lambert’s work with computational analytics has found that long haulers face such a wide variety of symptoms that no single symptom is a good screening tool for COVID. “If PCR tests are not always accurate or available at the right time and it’s not always easy to diagnose based on someone’s initial symptoms, we really need to have a more flexible, expansive way of diagnosing for COVID based on clinical presentations,” she said.

Dr. Bobbi Pritt, chair of the division of clinical microbiology at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, said four factors affect the accuracy of a diagnostic test: when the patient’s sample is collected, what part of the body it comes from, the technique of the person collecting the sample and the test type.

“But if one of those four things isn’t correct,” said Pritt, “you could still have a false-negative result.”

Timing is one of the most nebulous elements in accurately detecting SARS-CoV-2. The body doesn’t become symptomatic immediately after exposure. It takes time for the virus to multiply and this incubation period tends to last four or five days before symptoms start for most people. “But we’ve known that it can be as many as 14 days,” Pritt said.

Testing during that incubation period — however long it may be — means there may not be enough detectable virus yet.