Thousands of U.S. troops defy COVID-19 vaccine order

“We need our soldiers to be ready to fight and win, and if this virus is spreading through our ranks, that would obviously have an impact on our readiness,” he said.

Kelley said that the military could not discuss individual cases.

Sampson, who said she received an honorable discharge, wasn’t the only cadet at West Point to give up on a military career because of the vaccine mandate.

Her friend Hannah MacDonald, who left West Point around the same time, provided The Times with a photograph of her honorable discharge certificate. The two had grown close after the academy began segregating the unvaccinated and they were assigned to the same isolation cabin.

“I really want to be a soldier,” said MacDonald, 19, who grew up in Boston. “I wanted to be able to deploy. I want to be able to fight, and I felt like if I took this vaccine, I would not be commissionable or deployable. I didn’t think it was safe for my health.”

In early November, the two women and a former classmate who also dropped out appeared on Hannity’s show to explain their decisions.